Tripura: Cross-Border Human Trafficker Arrested By Security Forces

AGARTALA: In a significant crackdown, Raju Mia, a 40-year-old cross-border human trafficker, was arrested by law enforcement agencies from the Belabar area in Agartala, Tripura.
The Border Security Force (BSF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and the state police from Palpara in the West Tripura district conducted the joint operation.
Tapas Das, the officer in charge of Agartala GRP, claimed that an ongoing investigation into a human trafficking case, which resulted in Raju Mia's identification, made the arrest possible.
According to Das, Raju Mia was previously accused in a case registered with the GRP and had been involved in trafficking Bangladeshi and other foreign nationals across the international border.
Raju Mia disclosed the names of several others involved in human trafficking during the interrogation, providing valuable leads for further investigation. The accused was later produced before the court.
This arrest underscored the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies and border security forces in enforcing border controls and preventing unauthorized entry into the country.
In addressing the challenges posed by human trafficking in Tripura and safeguarding national borders, ensuring strict enforcement of laws and enhancing border security measures are essential steps.
ALSO READ: Tripura Teacher Accused Of Abusing Students Thrashed, Garlanded With Sandals
ALSO WATCH: