Tripura: Cross-Border Human Trafficker Arrested By Security Forces

AGARTALA: In a significant crackdown, Raju Mia, a 40-year-old cross-border human trafficker, was arrested by law enforcement agencies from the Belabar area in Agartala, Tripura.

The Border Security Force (BSF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and the state police from Palpara in the West Tripura district conducted the joint operation.

Tapas Das, the officer in charge of Agartala GRP, claimed that an ongoing investigation into a human trafficking case, which resulted in Raju Mia's identification, made the arrest possible.

According to Das, Raju Mia was previously accused in a case registered with the GRP and had been involved in trafficking Bangladeshi and other foreign nationals across the international border.