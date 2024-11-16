Tripura Teacher Accused Of Abusing Students Thrashed, Garlanded With Sandals

AGARTALA: A male teacher was assaulted publicly for allegedly abusing female students at Krishnapur school today. The accused teacher was identified as Bipul Ghosh, a computer science teacher at the school. The despicable incident took place during the school hours.

According to the locals, the teacher had abused three female students and had also passed some vulgar comments against them.

The angry parents immediately stormed into the school premises and launched an attack on the accused teacher after the students informed their parents about the incident.

Bipul was then dragged out of the staff room and beaten mercilessly by the parents. He was also garlanded with sandals and later handed over to the police.