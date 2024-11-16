Tripura Teacher Accused Of Abusing Students Thrashed, Garlanded With Sandals

AGARTALA: A male teacher was assaulted publicly for allegedly abusing female students at Krishnapur school today. The accused teacher was identified as Bipul Ghosh, a computer science teacher at the school. The despicable incident took place during the school hours.
According to the locals, the teacher had abused three female students and had also passed some vulgar comments against them.
The angry parents immediately stormed into the school premises and launched an attack on the accused teacher after the students informed their parents about the incident.
Bipul was then dragged out of the staff room and beaten mercilessly by the parents. He was also garlanded with sandals and later handed over to the police.
However, Bipul pleaded innocence and said that he had done nothing wrong to the children.
"All three girls, who had no classes to attend, came upstairs and suddenly hugged me. I was totally in shock. When I scolded them, their parents arrived at the school and started assaulting me," he said.
One of the students who reported the abuse stated, "While coming downstairs, Sir made extremely offensive remarks. He even used invectives against our parents. When we tried to resist, he attempted to molest us.”
The police have started an investigation to look into the matter.
