Tripura: ‘Custodial Torture’ of Tribal Youth; Pradyot Kishore Says His Party Will Stand Against Injustice

AGARTALA: The TIPRA Motha founder, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, who is also a member of the electors of Tripura BJP's ruling alliance, appealed to the party's youth to stand up against disruption of peace in the state and against injustice and corruption.

He appealed after the custodial death of a tribal man alleged to have been killed in South Tripura and communal violence in North Tripura.

Speaking to his supporters through an audio message, he said: "I am disheartened to say that the debates have become so engrossed in religious differences and disputes that it has lost focus on the themes of development, unity, infrastructure, and employment generation."

TIPRA Motha was not formed to be a backup power for any political party, nor did it come into existence to talk about certain religious issues, said Pradyot Kishore even as he did not name the BJP.

He said that they had their ideology and would not leave their people and constitutional rights behind; they never compromised on their principles and did not look to doing so in the future either.

He admitted their present alliance but said that they had to raise their voices against injustice; especially because they can't tolerate a person getting assaulted or attacked, which he said, was wrong.

Pradyot Kishore believed that is because they came to power to help the people and not sit idly by when attacked. To talk about his youth warriors, he says that for the truth, they must speak as if nobody is stopping them, even if some leaders among them turned complacent.

He was calling out to the people to raise their voices in protest against corruption and injustice especially when a poor man was assaulted, and if one is killed in a police station. But when the temples, mosques, or churches are burning, he said they must raise their voice with peace.

He appealed for peace and development in Tripura by saying that Hindus, Muslims, Bengalis, Christians, and Buddhists should unite. But he condemned how people were trying to break this unity.

He said a stand should be taken with the truth and warned that without a voice, nothing would happen.

The founder of TIPRA Motha reacted amid statewide protests by the CPI(M) and Congress, protesting against violence and taking responsibility for the recent unrest on the BJP.

The Congress on Saturday staged a massive protest at the Sadar district in front of the office of the Tripura Human Rights Commission with black flags, covering its plaque. "The human rights body is quiet and inactive over series of human rights violations in Tripura," said Md Shahjahan Miah, a strong leader of the Congress party. The human rights body had not been performing its duties, he alleged and asked for the fulfillment of its responsibilities.

Today's protest demanded the present state Congress focus on such violations of human rights and clarify the steps that would be undertaken by the state human rights commissioner from now onwards.

This custodial torture case has not gone unnoticed. The Director General of Police Amitabha Ranjan has been asked to submit an interim inquiry report within 15 days to the Tripura Human Rights Commission itself.