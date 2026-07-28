Tripura DGP Anurag’s ‘mysterious’ death: Probe gathers pace as inquiry team expanded to 10 officers

AGARTALA: The probe into the "mysterious" death of Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag gathered pace as the state police authority expanded the inquiry team from three to ten members to expedite the high-profile investigation, officials said on Monday.

The body of Anurag, a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Tripura cadre, was found under mysterious circumstances in the washroom attached to his official chamber at the state police headquarters here on July 20.

A senior police official said that on July 24, the acting Director General of Police constituted a three-member team, led by West Tripura district's Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, to probe the "mysterious" death.

"Now SP Pathak has reconstituted the team with ten members under his leadership. Besides Additional Superintendent of Police, Urban, West Tripura, Dhruba Nath, the Officers-in-Charge of Cyber Crime Police Station, Amtali Police Station, West Agartala Women Police Station, and the Battala and Ramnagar Outposts are the other members of the investigation team. An Inspector of KTD Singh Police Training Academy and the previous Investigating Officer, Subhojit Deb, are also the members of the reconstituted investigation team," the official said.

An official order said that the reconstituted investigation team would function in a coordinated manner, carry out all investigative activities in accordance with the law, and maintain confidentiality, professionalism, and impartiality.

"A daily briefing meeting will be held in the morning to review the progress of the investigation, discuss developments in the case, assign tasks, and formulate the strategy for further investigation. A daily debriefing meeting will be held in the evening to review the day's progress, assess the outcome of the tasks assigned, identify any gaps in the investigation, and plan the course of action for the following day," it said.

It said that the officers entrusted with specific assignments shall ensure the prompt execution of their allotted tasks and maintain close coordination with other members of the investigation team. (IANS)

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