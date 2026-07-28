BJP Backs Sikkim’s ₹18,455-Crore Budget, Urges Stronger Push for Revenue and Jobs

GANGTOK: BJP's Sikkim unit on Monday welcomed the state government's Rs 18,455-crore Budget for 2026-27, describing it as development-oriented, while urging the government to place greater emphasis on revenue generation, timely implementation of projects and employment creation.

Speaking to IANS, BJP-Sikkim spokesperson Passang Sherpa said the Budget contained several initiatives that would benefit farmers, improve road infrastructure and strengthen healthcare, but stressed that the state must work towards reducing its dependence on borrowings by creating sustainable sources of income.

Sherpa welcomed the allocation of Rs 5,896 crore for capital expenditure and Rs 11,733 crore for revenue expenditure, saying investments in infrastructure would contribute to Sikkim's long-term growth.

He also appreciated the government's decision to earmark Rs 546 crore for weather-proof road carpeting using mastic asphalt technology and Rs 362 crore for road repairs. The BJP leader, however, suggested that road improvement works should begin in remote villages before being extended to tourism destinations to ensure balanced development and improve connectivity in rural areas. He also welcomed the State Interest Subvention Scheme for farmers, under which beneficiaries repaying Kisan Credit Card crop loans on time will have to pay only one per cent interest. (IANS)

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