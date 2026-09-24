Tripura: Dhalai River Dries Up, Kamalpur’s Purified Drinking Water Supply Comes to a Halt

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The supply of purified drinking water has been stopped in Kamalpur, one of Tripura's sub-divisional towns in Dhalai district, due to the non-availability of water as the Dhalai River, which passes beside the town, has dried up. The Drinking Water Supply Department officially announced the decision on Tuesday. The water supply had been inadequate for the past few days before coming to a complete halt, causing serious panic among around 900 families in the town.

Sudip Debbarma, Assistant Engineer of the department, said the storage capacity of the water tanker from which water used to be supplied was 32 lakh litres, but it has now been reduced to only eight lakh litres. Another engineer of the department, Chirajib Bangsher, said scoops of sand were accumulating in the river, while the water flow was also reducing.

The department had been continuing the supply by bringing water from a nearby small tributary by digging a drain, but that source has also dried up. In such a situation, the department had no option but to stop the supply.

It is learnt that the department is digging another intake well to draw water from another small tributary, and the resumption of the water supply will depend on the success of the effort.

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