Arunachal Police Identify Vehicle Used in Attack on Sikkimese Rapper UNB

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Police have identified the vehicle allegedly used in the attack on Sikkimese rapper Ugen Namgyal Bhutia, popularly known as UNB, and have also identified one person suspected to be involved in the assault, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Lower Dibang Valley Superintendent of Police Ringu Ngupok said the suspected person's role was yet to be established, while police were working to identify the other persons involved in the incident.

"We have identified one individual whom we suspect, but it needs to be confirmed," Ngupok said.

UNB and his team were allegedly attacked by a group of eight to 10 men near Tiwari Gaon in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday evening while they were travelling towards Roing after attending a concert at Anini, in Dibang Valley district.

According to police, two vehicles allegedly followed the rapper's vehicle for nearly an hour before intercepting it on an isolated stretch of road around 39 km from Roing. The attackers allegedly damaged UNB's vehicle with a rod and assaulted him and his manager before fleeing after a truck approached the spot.

UNB suffered injuries to his head and face and swelling around one eye, police said. The SP said the remote location of the incident and lack of mobile network connectivity had made the investigation challenging. "The place where the assault happened is around 39 km from Roing and is a secluded area with no network connectivity. It has come as a challenge, but the Roing police force is doing its best," he said.

Police personnel have been deployed at different locations and technical analysis is also being carried out as part of the investigation, the SP said. He also ruled out reports that the case was being handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), saying the Roing police were conducting a thorough investigation.

"There is no question of transferring the case to an SIT at this stage. Roing police are looking into the case thoroughly and we will see the end of the case," Ngupok said.

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