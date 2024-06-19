Mecca Tragedy: Over 500 Haj Pilgrims Die of Heatstroke Amid 50°C Temperatures

HEJAZ: Diplomats reported on Tuesday that at least 550 pilgrims died during the hajj. This highlights the difficult and exhausting nature of the pilgrimage, which once again took place in extremely hot weather this year.

Two Arab diplomats coordinating their countries' responses told AFP that at least 323 of those who died were Egyptians, with most of them succumbing to heat-related illnesses.

One of the diplomats said that all the Egyptians died from the heat, except for one who suffered fatal injuries in a minor crowd crush. The total number of deaths came from the hospital morgue in the Al-Muaisem neighborhood of Mecca.