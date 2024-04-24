Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency 2024: Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Tripura East Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency in Tripura, one of the two parliamentary constituencies in the state, is gearing up for its electoral process this year.
On the day of the election, voters in the Tripura East constituency will engage in the democratic process by casting their votes across 1,664 polling stations.
The Tripura East parliamentary constituency has a voter population of 1,140,269 and encompasses 30 assembly seats, as per the Election Commission's records.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Tripura East Constituency
Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Tripura East constituency, comprises of one nominee each from the BJP and CPI(M), in addition to five independent candidates.
List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Tripura East Constituency
Kriti Singh Debbarma: Kriti Singh Debbarma is a political figure from Tripura, aligned with the BJP. She hails from the Manikya royal family and is the sister of TMP founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. Kriti has made headlines for her first Lok Sabha election nomination from East Tripura and her role in the BJP-Tipra Motha alliance.
Rajendra Reang: Rajendra Reang is an Indian politician affiliated with the CPI(M). He served in the Tripura Legislative Assembly from 2003 to 2018, representing Kanchanpur. Currently, he is a central committee member of the Ganamukti Parishad.
Tripura East Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 26th of April, during the second phase of the 2024 elections.
Tripura East Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Tripura East Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rebati Tripura, representing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emerged victorious in the Tripura East constituency with a total of 4,82,126 votes.
Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman, representing the Indian National Congress (INC) was the runner up with a total of 2,77,836 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Tripura East Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019-
Tripura East Constituency Last 5 Lok Sabha Vote Share:
Winners and Runner Ups for Tripura East Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014 and 2009
2019 - Rebati Tripura emerged victorious for the BJP, with Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debburman from the INC as the runner-up.
2014 - Jitendra Choudhury emerged victorious for the CPI-M, with Sachitra Debbarma from the INC as the runner-up.
2009 – Baju Ban Riyan emerged victorious for the CPI-M, with Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl from the INC as the runner-up.
Tripura East Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Q. Who is the current Member of Parliament of Tripura East ?
A. Rebati Tripura from BJP, elected in 2019 is the present Member of Parliament of Tripura East.
Q. Who is the Chief Minister of Tripura in 2024 ?
A. The present Chief Minister of Tripura is Manik Saha.
Q. How many Parliamentary constituencies are there in Tripura ?
A. Tripura has two Parliamentary constituencies- Tripura East and Tripura West.
Q. Who is the MP candidate of the BJP for the Tripura East seat for 2024 Elections ?
A. Kriti Singh Debbarma is the BJP candidate for the Tripura East constituency.
ALSO READ: Silchar Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results
ALSO WATCH: