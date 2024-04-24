Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency 2024: Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Tripura East Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency in Tripura, one of the two parliamentary constituencies in the state, is gearing up for its electoral process this year.

On the day of the election, voters in the Tripura East constituency will engage in the democratic process by casting their votes across 1,664 polling stations.

The Tripura East parliamentary constituency has a voter population of 1,140,269 and encompasses 30 assembly seats, as per the Election Commission's records.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Tripura East Constituency

Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Tripura East constituency, comprises of one nominee each from the BJP and CPI(M), in addition to five independent candidates.

List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below-