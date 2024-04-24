Tripura East Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Kriti Devi Debbarman, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Smt. Kriti Devi Debbarman:

A resident of Agartala’s Raj Bari, Smt. Kriti Devi Debbarman, aged 52, is the wife of Shri Yogeshwar Raj Singh. She is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Tripura East Parliamentary constituency in Tripura for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

Kriti Devi Debbarman, also known as the 'princess' of Tripura’s erstwhile Manikya royal family, is the sister of Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the founder of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP).

Political Career of Kriti Devi Debbarman:

Kriti Devi Debbarman, also known as Kriti Singh Debbarman, began her political journey with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Educational Qualifications of Kriti Devi Debbarman: She has earned a Diploma in Rural Management from Institute of Rural Management (IRMA), ANAND, in the year 1999.