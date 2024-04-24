Tripura East Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Rajendra Reang, CPI(M)’s Contender

Political Career of Rajendra Reang:

Rajendra Reang is a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a former representative of the Kanchanpur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in the Tripura Legislative Assembly from 2003 to 2018. He lost the 2018 election to IPFT candidate Prem Kumar Reang.

Reang began his political career in 1974 with the Students’ Federation of India and later joined the Tribal Youth Federation in 1995. He is currently a central committee member of Ganamukti Parishad.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he was nominated by the Left parties for the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, which is reserved for the tribal community.