Tripura East Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Rajendra Reang, CPI(M)’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Rajendra Reang
A resident of North Tripura’s Natunbari, Shri Rajendra Reang, aged 62, is the son of Late Sarbajoy Reang. He is a candidate of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], contesting for the Tripura East Parliamentary constituency in Tripura for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Reang, a former Member of Tripura Legislative Assembly, is a central committee member of Ganamukti Parishad and an active social worker.
Political Career of Rajendra Reang:
Rajendra Reang is a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a former representative of the Kanchanpur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in the Tripura Legislative Assembly from 2003 to 2018. He lost the 2018 election to IPFT candidate Prem Kumar Reang.
Reang began his political career in 1974 with the Students’ Federation of India and later joined the Tribal Youth Federation in 1995. He is currently a central committee member of Ganamukti Parishad.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he was nominated by the Left parties for the Tripura East Lok Sabha seat, which is reserved for the tribal community.
Educational Qualifications of Rajendra Reang:
He completed his 10th (Madhyamik) from R. T. P. Boys High School, under Tripura Board of Secondary Education, in the year 1982.
Criminal Cases of Rajendra Reang:
He has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Rajendra Reang:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Rajendra Reang has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 29,258.92
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Rajendra Reang has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 60,74,500.
Community Engagement and Outreach:
He is actively engaged in community outreach in Tripura. He frequently visits different regions, holds meetings, and interacts with locals.
Recently, he visited Kamalpur sub-division's hills and plains, conducting meetings at various locations such as Sanaya Reang Para, Saikar, Santoshia, Mahadev Bazar, Kanailal Halam Para Kamranga, Halahali, and Bishnupur.
