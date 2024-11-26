Tripura: Efforts underway to launch Maitri Setu, Land Port Authority of India Chairman Confirmed

AGARTALA: Land Port Authority of India Chairman Aditya Mishra confirmed on Tuesday that efforts are being made to operate the Maitri Setu bridge, a vital link between India and Bangladesh. This was informed in a high-level meeting held at Tripura's Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Sabroom under South District.
Several senior officials, including Border Security Force (BSF) Additional Director General Ravi Gandhi and Tax Commissioner Shailendra Kumar Sinha, attended the meeting.
Discussions focused on key issues such as facilitating import-export operations and managing passenger traffic in Tripura, which has strategic importance in cross-border connectivity.
Chairman Aditya Mishra acknowledged the challenges in launching the Maitri Setu and resuming passenger crossings, particularly in light of recent political changes in Bangladesh.
He added that the government is optimistic about commencing passenger crossings by the New Year if political conditions in Bangladesh stabilize.
He highlighted by stating “Opening the Maitri Setu will not only strengthen ties between the two nations but also significantly boost trade and travel for the benefit of both countries.”
To ensure seamless operations at the border, BSF ADG Ravi Gandhi and Tax Commissioner Shailendra Kumar Sinha underscored the importance of collaboration between Indian and Bangladeshi authorities.