Tripura: Efforts underway to launch Maitri Setu, Land Port Authority of India Chairman Confirmed

AGARTALA: Land Port Authority of India Chairman Aditya Mishra confirmed on Tuesday that efforts are being made to operate the Maitri Setu bridge, a vital link between India and Bangladesh. This was informed in a high-level meeting held at Tripura's Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Sabroom under South District.

Several senior officials, including Border Security Force (BSF) Additional Director General Ravi Gandhi and Tax Commissioner Shailendra Kumar Sinha, attended the meeting.

Discussions focused on key issues such as facilitating import-export operations and managing passenger traffic in Tripura, which has strategic importance in cross-border connectivity.