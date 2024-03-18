Tripura Election: 150 ‘Vulnerable’ Polling Stations in West Constituency

AGARTALA: Out of 793 polling stations established in the West constituency for the Lok Sabha elections, 150 have been identified as ‘vulnerable’, announced District Election Officer Vishal Kumar and Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar.

Preparations to ensure peaceful voting for the upcoming election have begun, with the state scheduled to go to polls in the first two phases on April 19 and April 26.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats: Tripura West and Tripura East, both held by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The election for the West Constituency and the bypoll of the Ramnagar Assembly constituency will take place on April 19, followed by the Tripura East election on April 26.

Speaking to the media, the district election officer said that there will be one or two model polling stations, one or two dedicated to women and one or two focused on young men.