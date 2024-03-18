Tripura Election: 150 ‘Vulnerable’ Polling Stations in West Constituency

AGARTALA: Out of 793 polling stations established in the West constituency for the Lok Sabha elections, 150 have been identified as ‘vulnerable’, announced District Election Officer Vishal Kumar and Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar.
Preparations to ensure peaceful voting for the upcoming election have begun, with the state scheduled to go to polls in the first two phases on April 19 and April 26.
Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats: Tripura West and Tripura East, both held by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The election for the West Constituency and the bypoll of the Ramnagar Assembly constituency will take place on April 19, followed by the Tripura East election on April 26.
Speaking to the media, the district election officer said that there will be one or two model polling stations, one or two dedicated to women and one or two focused on young men.
The security assessment shows that there are currently 14 companies of security forces available, and a large number, expected to be doubled or more than the current availability, is likely to arrive soon.
A comparable security assessment is also underway in the East Tripura Parliamentary constituency, although the final assessment reports are yet to come.
Vishal Kumar also urged the voters to participate in the voting process, especially encouraging young voters to cast their ballots for their preferred candidate in large numbers.
He said that strong support from police, central paramilitary forces, and other agencies such as the Income Tax Department is anticipated. With their assistance, as well as the backing of the people and political parties, a fair and peaceful election can be conducted.
In the West Lok Sabha constituency, a total of 14,61,836 electors have been registered. This includes 7,33,645 male voters, 7,28,315 female voters, and 58 transgender voters.
Additionally, 5,920 service voters have been enrolled, comprising 5,808 males, 112 females, and 7,818 persons with disabilities.
He further mentioned that there has been an increase of 15 to 20 percent in the enrollment of physically challenged voters since the last Assembly polls.
He added that out of the total 45,669 voters in the Ramnagar constituency, 23,629 are females and 22,040 are males. The seat became vacant following the passing of BJP MLA Surajit Dutta in December.
