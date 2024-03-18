IMPHAL: In a fresh spate of violence, unidentified miscreants vandalized the office of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) in Churachandpur on Sunday night.

Various documents, computers, and furniture were reportedly destroyed during the attack.

As per sources, the attack occurred due to an alleged internal conflict between the Paitei and Zomi communities.

Earlier, two houses there were found to been torched by “unknown attackers” in Kwatha Khunou, one of the last Meitei villages on the eastern side of restive Manipur.

Nestled along the India-Myanmar border, the tiny hamlet, which comes under the jurisdiction of Moreh police stI'm sorry, but the input you provided is not enough for me to paraphrase. Could you please provide more context or a complete sentence? in Tengnoupal district, has nearly 15 houses with around 40 people.