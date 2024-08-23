Tripura: Essential Supplies Air-Dropped In Flood-Hit Gomati District

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha informed that essential food items have been air-dropped in the areas which have suffered the most due to devastating floods in the state.
MI-17 helicopters have been assigned with the task of conducting the operation whose mission is to help the distressed residents of Amarpur and Karbook, who have had to bear the brunt of the ongoing floods.
The prevailing situation is being closely monitored by the state administration. Apart from the air drops, efforts are going on to rescue stranded individuals and provide them with necessary relief and healthcare services.
The Tripura CM asserted the state government's commitment of ensuring the safety and well-being of every citizen and leaving no stones unturned in the efforts to bring the situation under control and support those in need.
Earlier yesterday, CM Saha paid a visit to a shelter house at B. R. Ambedkar School in Bordowali to take stock of the relief efforts.
During his visit, he gave assurance to the displaced people by saying that all necessary support will be provided by the government.
The Tripura administration has been working relentlessly to improve the disastrous situation and restore normalcy at the earliest by carrying out extensive rescue and relief operations across the flood-affected regions.
The State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC), located in the New Capital Complex, has been in constant touch with rescue personnel, coordinating efforts to assist those in need.
The Tripura CM stated that the administration is working selflessly in this tough time, adding that field workers and officials have been advised to continue their dedicated efforts.
Meanwhile, the number of casualties due to the floods have tragically surged to 19, with seven more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.
According to the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management Department, more than 65,000 people have been displaced and two individuals have been reported to be missing as a result of the floods caused by incessant rainfall.