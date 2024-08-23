Tripura: Essential Supplies Air-Dropped In Flood-Hit Gomati District

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha informed that essential food items have been air-dropped in the areas which have suffered the most due to devastating floods in the state.

MI-17 helicopters have been assigned with the task of conducting the operation whose mission is to help the distressed residents of Amarpur and Karbook, who have had to bear the brunt of the ongoing floods.

The prevailing situation is being closely monitored by the state administration. Apart from the air drops, efforts are going on to rescue stranded individuals and provide them with necessary relief and healthcare services.