Tripura: Ex-CM Meets Pradyot Debbarma; Discusses Lok Sabha Polls

AGARTALA: In a significant turn of events, the former chief minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb met with the Royal scion Pradyot Debbarma where they discussed the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Deb, who is running for the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat, congratulated Pradyot for his involvement in the Tripura government and said that their collaboration would lead to the overall development of the state.
The former CM said, “Our main goal is the overall development of Tripura under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. To fulfill the late Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya's vision, Tipra Motha and the BJP have joined forces to maintain peace, prosperity, and the state's overall development. With this goal in mind, we are working for everyone.”
“Today, I met with Maharaj Pradyot Kishore and his family to discuss our plan's next steps. Together, we aim to contest the election and secure a significant victory to present two lotuses to PM Modi. Our meeting was fruitful, and I am confident that the people of Tripura want Narendra Modi as India's Prime Minister for the third time,” he further continued.
Earlier on Thursday, TIPRA Motha leader Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma were sworn in as cabinet ministers.
After hectic parlays for the past year and the signing of a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government on March 2, the opposition Tipra Motha Party (TMP) joined the BJP-led coalition government in the state.
“The agreement was signed amicably to resolve all the issues of the indigenous people of Tripura relating to their history, land rights, political rights, economic development, identity, culture, language etc.,” the agreement said.
Media reports said that one or two MLAs from the ruling BJP are also likely to be included in the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister Saha.
Since the BJP-led alliance assumed charge for the second consecutive term on March 8 last year, three ministerial berths are lying vacant.
