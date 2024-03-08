Tripura: Ex-CM Meets Pradyot Debbarma; Discusses Lok Sabha Polls

AGARTALA: In a significant turn of events, the former chief minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb met with the Royal scion Pradyot Debbarma where they discussed the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Deb, who is running for the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat, congratulated Pradyot for his involvement in the Tripura government and said that their collaboration would lead to the overall development of the state.

The former CM said, “Our main goal is the overall development of Tripura under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. To fulfill the late Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya's vision, Tipra Motha and the BJP have joined forces to maintain peace, prosperity, and the state's overall development. With this goal in mind, we are working for everyone.”