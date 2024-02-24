Tripura Expands Organic Farming in 5,500 Hectares, Total Organic Land Up by 8%

AGARTALA: Agriculture Minister Ratna Lal Nath has confirmed that the Central government has approved the Tripura government’s plan to expand organic farming on 5,500 hectares more land.

Addressing a press conference at the Civil Secretariat on Friday, Nath highlighted his recent tour to Germany for the International Organic Trade Fair and Switzerland, where he was accompanied by the Director of the Agriculture Department, Sharadhindhu Das.

He stated that with fresh approval of organic farming land, the total organic farming in the state will increase to 25,661 hectares next year, which is 8% of the total farming land in Tripura.