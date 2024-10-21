Tripura: Five Indians Arrested While Exfiltrating To Bangladesh; Narcotics Worth Rs 35 Lakh Confiscated

AGARTALA: In a major crackdown against narcotics smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) have detained five Indian nationals, including a minor, on October 20 while they were attempting to exfiltrate into Bangladesh and seized contraband items worth Rs 35 lakh from their possession.

According to BSF officials, troops of Border Outpost (BOP) Harnakhola under West Tripura District detained five Indian nationals, including one minor, at around 1:00 PM on Sunday as they attempted to exfiltrate into Bangladesh.

Following the detention, the BSF conducted a thorough search of the area and seized a significant cache of contraband items.