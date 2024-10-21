Tripura: Five Indians Arrested While Exfiltrating To Bangladesh; Narcotics Worth Rs 35 Lakh Confiscated

AGARTALA: In a major crackdown against narcotics smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) have detained five Indian nationals, including a minor, on October 20 while they were attempting to exfiltrate into Bangladesh and seized contraband items worth Rs 35 lakh from their possession.
According to BSF officials, troops of Border Outpost (BOP) Harnakhola under West Tripura District detained five Indian nationals, including one minor, at around 1:00 PM on Sunday as they attempted to exfiltrate into Bangladesh.
Following the detention, the BSF conducted a thorough search of the area and seized a significant cache of contraband items.
“All Indian nationals are members of one family and residents of South Ramnagar, Agartala,” BSF said. In addition, the BSF informed the troops under the Tripura Frontier that they had seized 2000 pieces of Yaba tablets, 146 kg of Ganja, 350 kg of sugar, 225 bottles of phensedyle, and other contrabands valued at Rs. 35 lakhs.
“BSF has stepped up domination and operation along the border in Tripura to prevent infiltration/exfiltration and trans-border crime,” said BSF.
The BSF has intensified its operation along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura to curb illegal activities and ramped up its vigilance and security measures to prevent such cross-border crimes.
The detained individuals are currently under investigation, and further legal proceedings will follow.