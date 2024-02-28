Tripura: Forest Official Suspended Over Naming Lion Pair ‘Akbar-Sita’

AGARTALA: In a recent development, the Tripura government has suspended a senior forest official for recording the names of a lion pair as ‘Akbar’ and ‘Sita’.

Responding to a petition filed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Calcutta High Court Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya said that his conscience did not align with the idea of naming the lions.

The judge further stated that it was not only because of Sita but he did not support naming a lion as Akbar. Bhattacharyya questioned, “Why would you name a lion Samrat Ashok?”

According to reports, the lion pair named ‘Akbar’ and ‘Sita’ arrived at the North Bengal Wild Aminals Park in Siliguri, West Bengal, on February 12 after they were transferred from Tripura’s Sepahijala Zoo as a part of an animal exchange program.