Tripura: Fuel Crisis Resolved With Arrival Of Petrol Wagon, Claims Food Minister

AGARTALA: Tripura Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, on Thursday, stated that petrol-laden wagons would arrive in the state within a day, resolving the petrol and diesel crisis.
According to the latest updates, the situation has improved, and petrol-carrying wagons have already reached the state.
Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a review meeting of the food and civil supplies department, he said, “All the district and subdivision level officers, food inspectors, and officials from the directorate are in attendance at the meeting where all the major issues are going to be discussed. We are also going to launch paddy procurement for the Rabi crop season.”
When questioned about the skyrocketing prices of vegetables and agricultural goods in the markets, the minister clarified that his department doesn't handle agricultural goods.
He further added by saying, “We have taken an in-principle decision to conduct phase-wise consultation with merchant associations and ration dealers of all major markets operating in the state."
The minister blamed the recent floods for the skyrocketing prices of vegetables and stated that "they had devastated our local production.
The traders are bringing vegetables from other states, and the associated transport cost is driving up retail prices significantly.
