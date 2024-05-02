Tripura: Fuel Shortage Crisis Hits Tripura as Goods Train Disruption Persists

AGARTALA: Efforts are underway to tackle the severe fuel shortage in Tripura. The local government has responded by publicizing stringent regulations. These regulations will steer the sale of petrol and diesel from May 1 onwards. The primary reason for this step is a persistent disruption in goods train movement.

A massive landslide in Assam’s Jatinga triggered this disruption. This disaster significantly impeded the supply chain of necessary commodities. Such necessary commodities include fuel.

Recent reports highlight a significant dwindling of fuel stocks across Tripura. Continuous goods train operation disruption is to blame. However passenger train services were restored on April 26. Restoration efforts made this possible. Yet, the route through Jatinga remains closed during the night period. This situation exacerbates the existing crisis.

Nirmal Adhikari the additional secretary for the food and civil supplies department, emphasized the need to curb fuel sales. The supply hurdles have arisen from disrupted goods train movement. These disruptions have imposed unique category limits.

Two-wheelers have a daily petrol allowance of Rs 200. This allocation contrasts with that of four-wheelers. They have a maximum limit of Rs 500 worth of petrol.

Buses are authorized to purchase 60 liters of diesel daily. Mini buses get a smaller limit. They can purchase up to 40 liters of diesel. Conversely three-wheelers can only acquire up to 15 liters.

Efforts are underway to restore goods train operations to normalcy. Railway authorities are diligently engaged in the restoration process. They express hopeful outlooks for situation's gradual improvement in the coming days. This optimism arises as the restoration efforts steadily progress.

Fuel shortage crisis has sparked concerns among residents and businesses and transportation practices and daily affairs are being severely hampered. It's specifically hitting industries that require a constant fuel supply. Their operations are interrupted by this fuel shortage.

Officials strongly urge locals to use fuel sparingly. Compliance with enforced constraints is a must to reduce the impacts of the crisis. In addition emergency action plans are receiving critical review. The goal? To guarantee the supply of critical items such as fuel. That is until transportation channels return to normal.