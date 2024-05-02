Assam: Railway Police Seize Rs 50 Lakhs Worth of Burmese Areca Nuts at Lumding Junction

GUWAHATI: A noteworthy advancement has occurred in the fight against illicit trade. Railway police authorities at Lumding Railway Junction in Assam unraveled a significant racket. They seized a substantial shipment of Burmese areca nuts. This has an estimated value of nearly Rs 50 lakhs. The operation took place during a raid on the Awadh Assam Express. Authorities confiscated 250 sacks of areca nuts. This signaled the scale of the illicit trade under scrutiny.

Certain officials are versed in this case and they've voiced suspicions of a larger network which arranges daily smuggling activities from Assam to various states. The discovery illuminates the standing issue of organized smuggling operations in the region.

It underscores the need for constant vigilance. There's a need for ongoing vigilance. Coordinated efforts are obligatory. These are needed to combat such illicit activities.

Seizure arises amidst growing concerns over the expansion of smuggling networks. These networks exert a malevolent influence on both local economies and communities. This is unsettling. Certain recent occurrences cast a harsh light on the perils intertwined with these illicit operations. An accident comes to mind. It was a fatal road accident that involved an elderly man and a vehicle carrying illegal Burmese areca nuts.

In January disaster occurred in Nayagram. The incident transpired at the Kumarpara site of Barkhola assembly constituency in Cachar district. An elderly man named Ashwini Kumar lost his life in a road accident. This event involved a vehicle transporting illicit Burmese supari.

Sources suggest the car was filled with forbidden commodities and law enforcement chased it. The driver flouted speed limits as a result. A tragic collision occurred. It involved the old victim, concluding in a life lost in this fatal accident.

An individual severely injured, was hastily transported to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for prompt medical assistance. Tragically succumbing to his injuries during medical treatment, he did not survive.