Tripura gears up for grand Durga Puja celebrations; over 950 pandals expected

West Tripura: Durga Puja, the biggest festival for the Bengali community, is all set to begin with great enthusiasm across Tripura, the second state after West Bengal to host a significant number of Durga Puja celebrations.

This year, more than 950 social clubs and organisations across the state will organise Durga Puja, with eye-catching pandals designed to attract thousands of visitors from Tripura and beyond.

The tradition of celebrating Durga Puja in Tripura dates back 290 years, and this year promises to be no different, with extravagant pandals, unique themes, and objectives. The capital city of Agartala, particularly within the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area and West Tripura district, is expected to be the hub of these high-budget celebrations.

Visitors from across the state and other parts of country flock to Agartala during Durga puja to immerse themselves in the festive spirit. Speaking to ANI West Tripura DM and Collector Dr Vishal Kumar said that nearly 900 pandals will be set up in West Tripura.

Giving details about the security arrangement for Durga puja West Tripura DM said that 1500 additional police personnel have been deployed for 24/7 security monitoring. Furthermore, CCTV cameras and drones have been installed to enhance security, with the NDRF team on standby for support.

“Big puja events will be organised from 10 October. The main centres of the puja will be Agartala, and West Tripura, among others. Nearly 900 pandals will be set up in West Tripura, and nearly 500 in AMC... 1500 extra manpower of Police will be deployed to monitor round-the-clock security. Nearly 500 traffic police personnel will also be deployed. Checkpoints will be set up in 11 places. CCTV cameras have been installed and drones have been deployed. NDRF team has been kept on standby,” West Tripura DM said.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Shaaradotsava, is an annual festival originating in the Indian subcontinent which reveres and pays homage to the Hindu goddess Durga, and also celebrates Durga’s victory over Mahishasura.

According to Hindu scriptures, the festival marks the victory of goddess Durga in her battle against the asura, Mahishasura. Thus, the festival epitomises the victory of good over evil, though it is also in part a harvest festival celebrating the goddess as the motherly power behind all of life and creation.Durga Puja coincides with Navaratri and Dussehra celebrations observed by other traditions of Hinduism.

Though the primary goddess revered during Durga Puja is Durga, celebrations also include other major deities of Hinduism such as Lakshmi (the goddess of wealth and prosperity), Saraswati (the goddess of knowledge and music), Ganesha (the god of good beginnings), and Kartikeya (the god of war).

Over the years, Durga Puja has emerged as an inseparable part of Indian culture with a diverse group of people celebrating this festival in their unique way while observing tradition. (ANI)

