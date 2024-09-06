Tripura Gets Its First Private Medical College: TSMC Set to Launch MBBS Program

AGARTALA: The Tripura Chief Minister, Manik Saha, declared that permission to start the first private medical college in the state was granted for the MBBS course in the academic year 2024-25. The TSMC, Ranirkhamar, West Tripura, will admit 150 students once it receives a nod from the National Medical Council and affiliation with Tripura University.

Of the 150 seats, 50 per cent would be reserved for local students, a decision taken keeping in mind the increasing demand of home-grown medical professionals in the state. But the development has triggered a war of words in the political corridors of Tripura with the fee structure for the course reportedly pegged at around Rs 1 crore raising eyebrows.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman was among the first ones to raise his voice in protest, stating that the dream of pursuing the medical profession could get out of reach for many a deserving aspirant with such a steeply priced program. "This fee is exorbitant and keeps the dream of becoming a doctor beyond the reach of many deserving students," argued Barman during one session of the state assembly. Opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury echoed his feelings and also claimed doubts were raised over the transparency in the approval of the private college.

Chaudhury even hinted that the approval of the institution in the state might not have got adequate scrutiny and called for clarification on what measures the government had taken to ensure that a license to it was given out to a private entity in a non-oppressive way. "We have to know how the trust behind the college was selected and whether the process was as transparent as it should be," he said.

In reply, Chief Minister Saha strongly defended the government's move, elaborating on the administration's policy to encourage private investment in the state. He assured the House that the trust that runs TSMC was scrutinized through a proper screening process, specifically regarding its financial viability, and stressed that a congenial atmosphere needed to be provided for attracting business in Tripura.

Saha announced that the state government had provided space at IGM Hospital for clinical practice to soothe the problem related to students' training. He also promised to continue the monitoring and periodic reviews so that all problems mollering the functioning of the college were resolved as soon as possible.