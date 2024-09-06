Meghalaya Launches CM Global Fellowship Program, Sends Students to UK for Global Exposure

SHILLONG: The higher education scenario in Meghalaya is going to reach new heights as the state government declares its ambitious program, 'CM Global Fellowship Program'. Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma said that under the new program, 10 to 15 students will undertake an educational tour to London, UK. Why? The intention behind this is to give them unmatched global exposure, expanding their learning and developing fresh outlooks.

The exciting announcement came on the 63rd State Level Teachers' Day celebration, held at U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong. While addressing the gathering, the CM Sangma said the move was only a part of the many initiatives undertaken by the state government to raise the graph of Meghalaya's education. Students who would be selected for the prestigious programme would come from different districts of the state, including 1 to 2 students from each district.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has been quite vocal about changing the education system of Meghalaya, and he laid the ground for such farsighted initiatives. He suggested a number of innovative ideas for improving the educational ecosystem of the state during the function. His suggestions ranged from initiating exchange programs between schools to encourage collaborative learning to the change in school evaluation system, focusing not just on academic results but on all-round development.

The most striking suggestion could be the inclusions of local languages, Garo and Khasi, up to the 5th class curriculum. The motive for this is to ensure that the rich cultural heritage of Meghalaya is preserved and passed on to the younger generation for identity.

He also applauded the funding schemes, which have greatly contributed to developing the educational infrastructure in the state. This development of the environment of learning in the State has been achieved through schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan, or PM-USHA, and Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan, or RUSA, in addition to the implementation of the National Education Policy, or NEP. These programs have given much-needed financial aids to enhance the structure of learning in almost every part of the state.