Tripura Girl Found Dead In Her Room; Suicide Suspected

AGARTALA: In a shocking incident, a young tribal girl identified as Seema Debbarma (21) was found hanging in their family home in the Herma area of Rongmala ADC village, under the Bisramganj police station, on November 12.

The family members of Seema, including her father, Jitendra Debbarma, had been waiting for her to wake up late in the morning. When Seema did not respond to their repeated calls for her to wake up, the family members broke into her room and found her dead.

Following the information, Bisramganj police personnel arrived and transported the deceased body to Bisramganj Hospital for a post-mortem examination.