Tripura Girl Found Dead In Her Room; Suicide Suspected

AGARTALA: In a shocking incident, a young tribal girl identified as Seema Debbarma (21) was found hanging in their family home in the Herma area of Rongmala ADC village, under the Bisramganj police station, on November 12.
The family members of Seema, including her father, Jitendra Debbarma, had been waiting for her to wake up late in the morning. When Seema did not respond to their repeated calls for her to wake up, the family members broke into her room and found her dead.
Following the information, Bisramganj police personnel arrived and transported the deceased body to Bisramganj Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
The leaders of ‘Tipra Motha’ from Charilam, including the unit president Buddha Debbarma, rushed to Seema’s ancestral home after hearing the unfortunate news and offered condolences to the family, besides promising to render all help.
In a separate incident, Balbir Singh took his wife Kabita Reang to a jungle area near Kalamchaura police station in Sonamura subdivision, where he attempted to kill her by firing a homemade 'Deshi Katta' (pistol).
According to sources, Balbir had been living with his second wife, Kabita Reang, in the Kartik Chaumuhani area of Hapania near Agartala for several years.
Upon hearing the noise of firing and motorbikes, the local people rescued Kabita, who was injured, and sent her to the Hapania TMC hospital after informing the police in Kalamchaura.