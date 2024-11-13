Tripura: Price Rise In Vegetables Causes Distress To Consumers

AGARTALA: Over the past six months, the rising prices of edibles, particularly onions, potatoes, and vegetables, have emerged as a major problem for the poor and middle-class people across the state of Tripura.
The problem has worsened since the devastating flood in August and the heavy unseasonal rainfall.
There is no vegetable in the market that sells for less than Rs 100.00 per kg. Even after the arrival of winter, vegetable prices show no sign of abating. But the rising prices of onions and potatoes, staple items in poor and middle-class households, have now started biting consumers.
Onions, which used to sell at Rs 50-60 per kg even a week ago, are now selling at Rs 80-90 per kg in all the markets in the state.
Similarly, potatoes that used to sell at Rs 25-30 per kg a week back are now selling at Rs 40-50 for the same quantity.
When asked about the rise in prices, the sellers claim that there are supply constraints and an increase in the cost of items at the source.
The officials of the food department were unable to attribute the price increase to any specific factor, despite informed sources suggesting that market manipulation by both wholesalers and retailers could also be to blame. This was because supply and transportation issues were not reported.
However, food department sources said they would investigate and raid markets and godowns to determine why onion and potato prices are surging.
ALSO READ: Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council Unveils First Public Bus Service
ALSO WATCH: