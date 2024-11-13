Tripura: Price Rise In Vegetables Causes Distress To Consumers

AGARTALA: Over the past six months, the rising prices of edibles, particularly onions, potatoes, and vegetables, have emerged as a major problem for the poor and middle-class people across the state of Tripura.

The problem has worsened since the devastating flood in August and the heavy unseasonal rainfall.

There is no vegetable in the market that sells for less than Rs 100.00 per kg. Even after the arrival of winter, vegetable prices show no sign of abating. But the rising prices of onions and potatoes, staple items in poor and middle-class households, have now started biting consumers.

Onions, which used to sell at Rs 50-60 per kg even a week ago, are now selling at Rs 80-90 per kg in all the markets in the state.