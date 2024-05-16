Assam's Mehedi Hassan Clinches Gold at National Athletics Competition

GUWAHATI: Assam sprinter Mehedi Hassan won the gold medal for the fastest time in the men's 1500-meter race at the recently finished 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition in Odisha.

Hassan finished the race in 3 minutes, 42.82 seconds, nearly a full second ahead of Abhishek Singh Thakur from Madhya Pradesh, who came in second. Yoonus Shah from Uttar Pradesh came in third place.

The athletics competition took place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the capital of Odisha. Organized by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the three-day event started on May 12 and concluded on May 15.