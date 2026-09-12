Tripura government intensifies food safety drive across state

AGARTALA: The Tripura government has stepped up measures to strengthen food safety, intensify surveillance and ensure compliance with food safety regulations across the state during the 2026-27 financial year, officials said on Friday.

A senior official of the Food and Civil Supplies Department said that as part of the initiative, 6,478 food registrations and 75 food licences have been issued across the state to bring food business operators within the regulatory framework, while a total of 246 pre-licensing and post-licensing inspections have been conducted.

Of the establishments inspected, 201, or 81.7 per cent, were found fully compliant with the prescribed standards, while 40 establishments were found partially compliant. Five establishments were declared ineligible due to violations, officials said.

Under the risk-based inspection system, enforcement drives were conducted at 150 establishments, of which 70 per cent were found to be fully compliant with the prescribed food safety norms. In addition, 53 special enforcement drives were conducted across the state, during which 478 food business establishments were inspected. Irregularities were detected in around 37-39 establishments, accounting for approximately eight per cent of those inspected, and legal proceedings have been initiated against the erring establishments.

To assess the quality and safety standards of food products, 755 survey samples and 99 enforcement samples were collected and sent to laboratories for analysis. (IANS)

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