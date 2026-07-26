Tripura Government launches 50 MMVUs to strengthen animal healthcare

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Government on Saturday launched 50 Mini Mobile Veterinary Units (MMVUs) to modernise veterinary services and improve access to animal healthcare, particularly for livestock farmers in remote and inaccessible areas.

The units will provide prompt veterinary services, including treatment, vaccination, disease diagnosis and other animal healthcare facilities.

The formal launch was held at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala, where Animal Resources Development Minister Sudhanshu Das flagged off the initiative and handed over the keys of the newly inducted vehicles to their drivers. Acting Sabhadhipati of the West Tripura Zilla Parishad Bishwajit Shil, Animal Resources Development Department Director Dr Neeraj Kumar Chanchal, Additional Director Dr Bimal Krishna Das and other departmental officials attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Das said the deployment of the 50 Mini Mobile Veterinary Units had been announced in the 2024-25 State Budget. He said the vehicles had been allocated to block-level offices across the state to ensure faster and more accessible veterinary services for cattle and other domestic animals in rural and difficult-to-reach areas.

The minister said Tripura currently has 13 large Mobile Veterinary Units, but geographical constraints often prevent them from reaching many interior locations. The newly launched mini units are expected to bridge this gap by providing doorstep treatment and veterinary services to livestock farmers.

Das said the department is working with three key objectives: strengthening healthcare services for livestock and poultry, increasing the production of meat, milk and eggs, and creating employment opportunities for unemployed youth through animal husbandry.

He added that the department is placing special emphasis on preventive and curative animal healthcare. Under its preventive programme, free vaccination drives, including vaccination against Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD), are being conducted throughout the year. Under curative services, mobile veterinary teams are being strengthened to provide doorstep treatment for seriously ill large animals in addition to services available at veterinary dispensaries, sub-centres and hospitals.

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