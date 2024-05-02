Tripura Government Requests Geographical Indication Tag for Cane Craft

AGARTALA: The Tripura government has requested a Geographical Indication tag for cane craft to protect and preserve its traditional craftsmanship, which has become a well-organized industry.
Cane is derived from bamboo using various methods, and Tripura is home to 21 out of the 130 bamboo species found in India.
Tripura produces a lot of bamboo and cane, which are used to create various handicrafts like chairs, tables, mats, hats, bags, hand fans, and containers, among others.
Recently, three products—indigenous attires Risha and Rignai, and Malabari Pera—received the Geographical Indication tag. Other pending applications include Tripura Cane Craft, Reang Jewellery, and more.
Manoj Kumar Debnath, a bamboo entrepreneur, praised the state government for recognizing this traditional art. He said, “I've been working in bamboo handicrafts for 30 years. The state government's initiative to secure a Geographical Indication tag for cane and bamboo crafts is commendable. Once we have the GI tag, the world will recognize our expertise in this field.”
Abhinav Kant, an expert in bamboo-based product manufacturing who now leads the Bamboo and Cane Development Institute in Tripura, emphasized the importance of GI tagging to preserve the authenticity of products.
He stated, “Tripura artisans excel in bamboo weaving for basket making, which is unique in India. From what I've seen, products like buckets made here could be ideal for receiving the GI tag certification.”
The hilly state has a rich tradition in arts and crafts, including sculpture, architecture, textiles, wood-carving, basketry, and bamboo and cane work.
Bamboo and cane craft is particularly significant in the state, with artisans creating a variety of products such as mats, bags, stools, fruit baskets, and vases. This craft is practiced across the state, with notable concentrations in Kailasahar, Dharmanagar, Khowai, Sadar, Sooamura, Belonia, and Agartala.
