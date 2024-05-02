Tripura Government Requests Geographical Indication Tag for Cane Craft

AGARTALA: The Tripura government has requested a Geographical Indication tag for cane craft to protect and preserve its traditional craftsmanship, which has become a well-organized industry.

Cane is derived from bamboo using various methods, and Tripura is home to 21 out of the 130 bamboo species found in India.

Tripura produces a lot of bamboo and cane, which are used to create various handicrafts like chairs, tables, mats, hats, bags, hand fans, and containers, among others.