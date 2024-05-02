Assam: 3 Friends Drown While Swimming in Manas National Park, One Body Found
GUWAHATI: Three friends disappeared in strange circumstances while swimming in a water body at Manas National Park on May 1.
One body has been found, but the other two are still missing.
The missing youths, Dwip Saha and Raj Saha from North Athiyabari village, Barpeta Road, were at Manas National Park with Abhijit Karmakar when the incident happened.
Assam police are investigating and found a Hyundai Ion vehicle in the area.
In another incident, the body of a youth identified as Nirmal Tirkey (42) was recovered from a makeshift bamboo bridge on Bohimora river at Na-Bil village near Jamugurihat on Wednesday.
The local residents spotted a hanging body on the bamboo bridge and immediately informed Jamuguri police about the incident.
Accordingly, a team of Jamuguri police reached the site and recovered the body and sent it to Kanaklata Civil Hospital, Tezpur for autopsy. The cause of death is yet to ascertain, stated a police officer.
Earlier on April, forest workers at Bansbari Range in Manas National Park had an exciting encounter when they saw two tigers playing in the protected area.
The workers, on duty at the time, watched the rare sight from inside their vehicle, finding it both entertaining and thrilling.
However, things became dangerous when one of the tigers unexpectedly attacked the vehicle, putting the lives of the forest workers at risk. The large tiger tried to break into the safety of the vehicle.
Despite the attack, the forest workers managed to survive by gradually escaping the tiger's aggression. One of the workers recorded the entire incident on their mobile phone camera.
In another similar incident, forest guards at Manas National Park faced a tense situation on April 29 when a rhinoceros charged at their vehicle, causing their hearts to race and adrenaline to surge.
The intense incident occurred when the safari jeep, carrying a team of alert forest guards, unexpectedly found itself in a thrilling chase with the powerful rhinoceros.
ALSO WATCH: