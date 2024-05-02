Assam: 3 Friends Drown While Swimming in Manas National Park, One Body Found

GUWAHATI: Three friends disappeared in strange circumstances while swimming in a water body at Manas National Park on May 1.

One body has been found, but the other two are still missing.

The missing youths, Dwip Saha and Raj Saha from North Athiyabari village, Barpeta Road, were at Manas National Park with Abhijit Karmakar when the incident happened.

Assam police are investigating and found a Hyundai Ion vehicle in the area.