Tripura Government Sets Loudspeaker Rules for Durga Puja

AGARTALA: Ahead of Durga Puja, the Tripura government has come up with stringent provisions, particularly on the use of loudspeakers and sound machines, in a bid to curb noise pollution.

On October 9, Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan issued a stern warning that all discrepancies with regard to the regulation of sounds will be dealt with severely by local police stations.

In this respect, the objective of the government is to ensure that the festival remains peaceful by keeping up the noise level within permissible limits. According to DGP Ranjan, unless these guidelines are followed, it becomes impossible to create a respectful and harmonious atmosphere as on the day of this type of celebration.

The new set of guidelines regarding the Durga Puja celebration has been communicated to the members of the Durga Puja committees and police officers across the state in several meetings taken by the Tripura government to prepare for the upcoming Durga Puja.

These ordinances provide standards for decibels from loudspeakers and firecrackers, particularly within the hours between 6 AM to 10 PM, to minimize night-time noise pollution.

In accordance with these, provisions are put in place for compliance since measurement sound instruments have already been placed in subdivisions throughout the province, anticipating a thorough patrol coverage in all rural and urban communities from the government.

DGP Amitabh Ranjan said the problem is very serious and violators will be dealt with immediately. He appealed to media persons and members of the public to report instances of noise pollution so that the collective effort of citizens could be made effective in maintaining peaceful public life during festivals.

The state would ensure that the directives of the Delhi High Court pertaining to noise pollution are complied with while allowing the celebration of festivals in the state.

More than 950 social clubs and organisations in the state will this year organize Durga Puja, with eye-catching pandals hoping to attract thousands of visitors not just from Tripura but from other regions as well.

Durga Puja is a time-aging celebration in Tripura that goes back as far as 290 years. And this year too promises to be just like many others, with huge pandals and unique themes and objectives for them. The capital city, Agartala, especially within the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area and West Tripura district, is likely to see these super-expensive celebrations.

Visitors from every nook and corner of the state and other parts of the country throng Agartala to find themselves completely immersed in the festive fervour as soon as the season of Durga puja sets in.