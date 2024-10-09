Manipur Journalist Laba Yambem Arrested for Alleged Criminal Intimidation

IMPHAL: The Manipur Police arrested a senior journalist, Laba Yambem, who is also a former member of the Manipur Human Rights Commission, from his home in Imphal.

This came after a woman lodged a complaint against him of criminal intimidation. According to reports, one of Yambem's close associates threatened her with a licensed pistol that belonged to the journalist. On the charges, Yambem has been implicated with attempted murder and criminal intimidation, among other offenses, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

From Uripok, Imphal West, Yambem Laba and Khuraijam Dhanabir, also known as Tony of Sagolband Tera Amudon, Imphal West, were arrested in connection with a threat case relating to a debt issue.

They were arrested last night. The police recovered a 9mm pistol with a magazine and Yambem Laba's licensed firearm.

On Monday, while dealing with a debt case, Tony had reportedly threatened one person that the said people would shoot him if he did not clear the debt using a gun belonging to Yambem Laba.

The police applied for seven-day custody to question him over the case. The court considered the application by the police and ruled that the two men be taken for three days police custody.

The two men, according to the police, are from the People's Tribunal Centre which allegedly is a debt recovery agency and also resolves land matters. The office of the organization, according to the police, is at Yambem Laba's house.

Yambem's lawyer has complained that he has not yet been produced before the magistrate. When the police sought permission to produce him on video conference because of law and order issues, the lawyer objected demanding that Yambem be physically brought before the court.

The journalist's daughter has described the pertinent happenings in the case with severe anxiety over the way the investigating agencies have been dealing with it. She refers to the undue delay in making Yambem appear before the magistrate.

It is also pertinent to add that Yambem, soon after launching a political party called the Good Governance Party in July, saw his home attacked by armed assailants in September.