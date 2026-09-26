Tripura government sets up 1,110 Arogya Mandirs, says CM Manik Saha

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AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha said the State government was setting up Arogya Mandirs across the State to provide basic medical services to people quickly. "Already, 1,110 Arogya Mandirs have been set up across the State. Along with this, improved medical infrastructure is being set up in various district hospitals and referral hospitals," he said. Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha said this while inaugurating a newly built polyclinic in Arundhatinagar and five more Urban Arogya Mandirs virtually.

The Chief Minister virtually inaugurated the Urban Arogya Mandirs at Radhanagar, Jagaharimura, Ujan Abhaynagar, Dhaleshwar and Ramakrishna Shivalaya Ashram. The construction of the 12-room urban polyclinic in AD Nagar cost Rs 2.10 crore.

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