Tripura CM Manik Saha Welcomes Mriganka Deo Barman as New BJP Prabhari

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday welcomed the appointment of Mriganka Deo Barman, a senior BJP leader from Assam, as the new Prabhari for Tripura by BJP national president Nitin Nabin. Barman replaced Rajdeep Roy, who was also from Assam.

Talking to reporters, the Chief Minister advised against reading too much into the change of Prabhari, describing it as a normal process in the party. He said they would meet the new Prabhari when he visited the State and discuss organisational matters.

In a major organisational reshuffle, the BJP national president made a series of changes. Former Tripura Chief Minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb, who was recently appointed the national general secretary of the party, was entrusted with the responsibility of Prabhari for Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha also expressed satisfaction over the appointment.

Also Read: Manipur CM urges students pursuing technical courses outside to contribute to state’s development