Tripura government to hold ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ events from August 11-14

Agartala: For the grand success of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ event, the Tripura Government will be holding a series of events from August 11-14 beginning with a Tiranga Yatra followed by ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and observe ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas’.

West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar said that everyone should actively participate in their respective areas. For the grand success of the Har Ghar Tiranga event, we have started a block, Panchayat, subdivision and all districts of Tripura, he said. “We have received instructions from the Centre following the Har Ghar Tiranga program. The event will start from August 11 to 14, beginning with a Tiranga Yatra led by Ministers and MLAs, which has already commenced in our state,”DM Kumar added.

“We have had a series of meetings with the Centre as well as the state government. Tripura Police, NSS, students, National Cadet Corps (NCC), cultural groups, and disaster management teams will all participate in this event. From August 12 to 14, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan will be conducted, and everyone should actively participate in their respective areas,” DM Kumar added. He added, “On August 14, we will observe Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas, starting from the grassroots level. On August 15, we will hoist our National Flag at our homes, and upload the picture on social media.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign across the nation from August 11. The ruling party at the Centre will also conduct Tiranga Yatra from August 11 to August 14. During this period, the national flag will be hoisted on every house, shop, and office. A cleanliness drive will also be carried out.

In the 112th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on July 28, Prime Minister Modi called upon all Indians to take part in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to celebrate Independence Day. He highlighted the growing trend of taking selfies with the national flag and sharing them on social media. He urged party leaders and workers to ensure that the national flag is hoisted on houses, offices, and shops. ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign that forms part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It was started in 2021 to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable PM Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

