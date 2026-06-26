Tripura Government to organise International Pineapple Festival

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AGARTALA: The Tripura Government, in a bid to promote the state fruit-Queen pineapple-is going to organise an International Pineapple Festival from June 27 to 29 at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. Minister for DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia will inaugurate the festival in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present on the second day, while the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, will attend the concluding day. Ratan Lal Nath said that apart from promoting pineapple, the festival will also highlight the tourist spots of the state to people from across the country and abroad.

He added that five pineapple farmers from the state will be felicitated and a total of 25 stalls from Tripura will be set up at the event. A new project titled "Mission Queen Pineapple Tripura" will also be launched.

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