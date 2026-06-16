Cachar administration plans infrastructure boost for Hmar pineapple growers

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a bid to strengthen pineapple processing infrastructure and cold-chain facilities, the Cachar district administration held an interactive session with the Hmar pineapple growers. The meeting, chaired by District Commissioner Aayush Garg, stressed the phase-wise utilisation of NITI Aayog funds for developing infrastructure and procuring machinery required for pineapple processing. The proposed interventions are expected to help minimise post-harvest losses, improve product quality, and create greater scope for value addition.

A discussion was also held on the need for a refrigerated van to facilitate the transportation of fresh pineapples to distant markets, and the infrastructure and equipment required to support pineapple processing activities in the district. It was decided that the necessary machinery and facilities would be procured in a phased manner based on requirements.

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