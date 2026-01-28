Tripura Governor delivers R-Day address in Bengali, wins public acclaim

AGARTALA: In a pathbreaking gesture that resonated strongly with the cultural and linguistic sentiments of the people, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu on Monday delivered his Republic Day address entirely in Bengali at the state-level celebrations, drawing widespread appreciation.

The 77th Republic Day function, held at the Assam Rifles Ground here, witnessed an unprecedented and warmly received departure from tradition, as the Governor Reddy Nallu, whose mother tongue is Telugu, addressed dignitaries, officials, security personnel, students and the public in fluent Bengali language.

Observers said the Governor's choice of language went beyond symbolism, reflecting respect for Tripura's linguistic heritage and fostering a sense of cultural integration and inclusivity. The address evoked visible surprise and admiration among senior state officials, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues and top civil service and security officers, many of whom were impressed by the Governor's command over one of the local official languages of the state.

The strongest response, however, came from the public and student sections, who greeted the address with spontaneous applause. For many, the moment represented a rare and meaningful connection between the constitutional head of the state and ordinary citizens, reinforcing a sense of pride and belonging.

Following the ceremony, Chief Minister Saha congratulated Governor Reddy Nallu for the initiative, noting that the gesture honoured Tripura's linguistic and cultural identity, where Bengali is the official language spoken by the majority of the population. The move was widely viewed as a step towards strengthening cultural harmony and reinforcing the inclusive spirit of the Republic. (IANS)

