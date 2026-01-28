SSB Guwahati Frontier Marks 77th Republic Day with Parade and Honors

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The SSB Guwahati Frontier celebrated the 77th Republic Day with a ceremonial parade at the 1st Battalion campus in Sonapur. Inspector General Sudhir Verma attended the event as Chief Guest and paid floral tributes to martyrs at the Martyrs' Memorial before unfurling the National Flag and taking the salute.

A march-past and cultural programme were presented on the occasion. The Inspector General honoured personnel with Director General's Medals, Commendation Certificates and medals conferred by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the successful organization of the Maha Kumbh.

The event was attended by Deputy Inspectors General Rajeev Rana, H.B.K. Singh, Neeraj Chand and Dr Mamta Agrawal, along with Regional Sandiksha President Rani Anuradha, officers, force personnel and members of the media.

