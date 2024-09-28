Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu gets additional charge of Mizoram

New Delhi: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, in addition to his own duties, has been appointed to carry out the responsibilities of Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati during his absence, said an official release on Thursday.

According to an official release, “President of India Droupadi Murmu is pleased to appoint Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Governor of Tripura, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Mizoram, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Hari Babu Kambhampati.”

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu inaugurated a new Indigo flight service connecting Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport to Hyderabad on Monday.

The inauguration was marked by the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp, symbolising the commencement of the flight operations.

The introduction of this new route is expected to enhance connectivity between the Northeastern region and Southern India, facilitating easier travel for passengers and promoting business and tourism between Tripura and Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion on Monday, the governor emphasised the significance of better air connectivity in boosting regional development and integration.

