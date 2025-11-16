Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy flags off World Diabetes Day Rally

AGARTALA: Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu flagged off a rally at Nazrul Kalakshetra to mark World Diabetes Day, calling for greater awareness and proactive measures to combat the growing threat of diabetes.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor emphasized the importance of self-discipline and a healthy lifestyle. He stated that individuals who exercise regularly, follow a proper diet, and limit their intake of oil and sugar are less likely to experience diabetes-related complications.

"Today, on 14 November, World Diabetes Day, and in the days ahead, it is important for everyone to become aware of diabetes. Those who practice self-discipline daily, exercise regularly, follow a proper diet, and consume less oil and sugar are less likely to face diabetes-related problems. On this day, which is also Children's Day, we should try, along with our children, to reduce these risks as much as possible in the coming days. From my end, I thank everyone in Tripura for taking this matter seriously and reflecting on it," he said.

Highlighting that the day also coincides with Children's Day, the Governor urged families to instil healthy practices among children to safeguard their future well-being. (ANI)

