Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu condoles demise of media mogul Ramoji Rao

AGARTALA: Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu expressed his condolences over the death of Eenadu and Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao on Saturday.

Governor recalled that he had a deep bond with Ramoji. He said that he used to meet Ramoji frequently during his tenure as a legislator of the Malakpet constituency. Setting up of Ramoji Film City by Ramoji Rao in Malakpet constituency has contributed a lot to the development of the area, he said.

Cherukuri Ramoji Rao passed away at the age of 88. He was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on May 5 after he complained of breathlessness. Ramoji Rao was born on November 16, 1936, at Pedaparupudi in Krishna district.

Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday morning. He was 87. Rao's legacy is vast, encompassing numerous successful business ventures and media productions. Under his leadership, Eenadu became a major force in Telugu media.

His other business ventures include the film production house Usha Kiran Movies, the film distribution company Mayuri Film Distributors, the financial services firm Margadarsi Chit Fund, and the hotel chain Dolphin Group of Hotels. He was also the head of the ETV Network of television channels.

In 2016, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee. His mortal remains have been kept at The Ramoji Film City, where several renowned figures arrived to pay their last respects to Ramoji Rao. (ANI)

Also Read: Media Mogul and Ramoji Film City Founder Ramoji Rao Dies at 87 (sentinelassam.com)