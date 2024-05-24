Tripura Governor Indresena Reddy Nallu visits Ujjayanta Palace to mark International Museum Day

AGARTALA: To mark International Museum Day 2024, the Governor of Tripura, Indresena Reddy Nallu, paid a visit to the historic Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala. This is the royal house, which stands in the capital Agartala and covers one sq.km. area was built by Maharaja Radha Kishore Manikya during 1899-1901.

The event was graced by the presence of the Director and Secretary of the museum department, along with several museum officials and staff members. The Governor's visit highlighted the importance of preserving cultural heritage and promoting public awareness about museums. During his visit, Governor Reddy expressed his admiration for the museum's efforts in conserving and showcasing the state's cultural artefacts.

In his address, Governor Reddy emphasized the role of museums in educating the public and fostering a deeper understanding of history and culture. He applauded the museum's initiatives in organizing various educational programmes and exhibitions that engage the community and attract visitors from all over the country.

The Director of the museum department elaborated on the significance of International Museum Day, stating that it is a global event aimed at raising awareness about the critical role museums play in cultural exchange and development.

The museum officials took the opportunity to present Governor Reddy with a detailed tour of Ujjayanta Palace, showcasing its unique collections that include royal artefacts, historical documents, and artistic treasures. The Governor appreciated the well-curated exhibits and the dedication of the museum staff in maintaining the palace's grandeur. The event concluded with a cultural programme featuring traditional performances that reflected the rich heritage of Tripura. Governor Reddy expressed his gratitude to the museum department for their hard work and commitment to preserving the state's history and culture. (ANI)

