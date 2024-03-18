Tripura Governor takes part in National Immunization Day celebration

West Tripura: Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy took part in the National Immunization Day celebration at the Governor's bungalow on Saturday.

The Governor was seen giving polio drops to infants. Several women got vaccinated at the special event as well.

"National Vaccination or Immunisation Day has played a crucial role in raising awareness among people who suffer from incurable diseases. Vaccination has helped prevent and eventually eradicate incurable diseases," the Governor told ANI on Saturday.

Speaking about the importance of vaccination, Reddy said vaccinations help improve life expectancy, leading to better health outcomes.

"We are trying to eradicate incurable diseases. The spread has become a lot more controlled now. Several precautionary measures are being taken. Through these vaccinations, cases of illness are dropping and life expectancy is improving," the Governor said.

Requesting citizens to get themselves immunised, Reddy said, "I would like to request the citizens to take advantage of this immunization program. I would like to request them to vaccinate their children without missing any date, till the stipulated age."

On the importance of the event at the Governor's place, he said, "We are conducting this program for the first time at the Governor's bungalow so that the common people of Tripura are informed."

Every year in India, five lakh children die due to vaccine-preventable diseases and another 89 lakh children remain at risk, because they are either unimmunized or partially immunized against vaccine-preventable diseases, a press release from the Union Health Ministry stated.

Partially immunized and unimmunised children are most susceptible to childhood diseases and are at a much higher risk of dying as compared to fully immunised children, it added. (ANI)

To accelerate vaccination coverage, Mission Indradhanush was launched in 2014 to rapidly increase full immunization coverage to 90 per cent. Mission Indradhanush aims to reduce child mortality and accelerate the process of full immunization coverage for children at a rapid pace, ensuring that all children under the age of two years and pregnant women are fully immunized with all available vaccines. (ANI)

