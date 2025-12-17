Vijay Diwas: Tripura Governor recalls 1971 war, stresses peace in neighbourhood

AGARTALA: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Tuesday highlighted the historic importance of Vijay Diwas, marking the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers on December 16, 1971, the largest military surrender in world history.

After paying his tribute on the occasion of the 54th Vijay Diwas celebrations at the Albert Ekka War Memorial on the outskirts of the city, the Governor said the current situation in Bangladesh was a “temporary phase” and expressed confidence that peace and stability would soon return. He emphasized that a peaceful neighbourhood benefits both Bangladesh and India, underscoring the importance of regional harmony. The solemn ceremony was organized by the Indian Army. The event commemorated India’s decisive victory in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, in which Tripura played a vital strategic role.

The state served as a key operational base for Indian forces and provided shelter to freedom fighters of the Bangladesh ‘Mukti Bahini’ as well as a large number of refugees fleeing atrocities in East Pakistan.

Paying tributes to the martyrs, Governor Reddy Nallu said the people of Tripura stood firmly with the Indian Army during the war, extending unwavering support in one of the most defining moments of the nation’s history.

Recalling the events leading to the war, he said widespread oppression by West Pakistan had forced millions to flee from East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. India, under the leadership of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, supported the ‘Mukti Bahini’, culminating in a decisive victory and the liberation of Bangladesh. The Governor also remembered the bravery of the infantry battalions that fought in the war, including Param Vir Chakra awardee Albert Ekka of the 73 Mountain Brigade, after whom the memorial is named.

“On this Vijay Diwas, I offer my heartfelt respect to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation and to those who continue to serve with dedication and courage,” he told the media.

The ceremony was attended by Higher Education Minister Kishore Barman, Director General of Police Anurag, Major General Sameer Sharan Kartikeya, General Officer Commanding of the 57 Mountain Division, senior Army officials, civilians and veterans.

Responding to queries on recent developments in Bangladesh, Governor Nallu refrained from commenting on geopolitical matters, stating that it was not the appropriate forum, but reiterated that peace and stability in the neighbouring country remain essential for regional well-being. The event witnessed a strong display of patriotism as dignitaries, Army personnel and civilians paid homage to the martyrs.

The Albert Ekka War Memorial once again stood as a powerful symbol of valour, sacrifice and Tripura’s enduring role in the 1971 war. (IANS)

