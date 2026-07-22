Tripura Govt Launches High-Level Inquiry Into DGP Anurag Dhankar’s Death

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) G.S. Rao, who has been appointed as the acting Director General of Police (DGP), said a team of senior officers would soon be constituted to investigate the circumstances leading to the alleged suicide of DGP Anurag Dhankar in his office on Monday.

The announcement came amid growing public speculation over the incident, with opposition parties, including the CPI(M) and the Congress, demanding a high-level inquiry. Rao said the investigation would be conducted strictly in accordance with the law.

A day of state mourning was observed, with the National Flag flown at half-mast and all entertainment programmes cancelled as the state paid tribute to the late DGP. His body was taken to the Police Headquarters and later to the State Secretariat, where Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, senior minister Ratan Lal Nath, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha and others paid floral tributes.

The body was later handed over to Vivek Dhankar, the elder brother of the deceased, who arrived from Delhi on Monday night. His only son, who resides in Canada, is expected to reach Delhi on Tuesday night. The body was flown to Delhi on a special flight for the last rites.

A special meeting of the State Cabinet also condoled the death, with Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha describing it as an “irreparable loss” for the state. The Cabinet also decided to accord the highest honours to the deceased and observe one day of state mourning.

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