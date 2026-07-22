Sikkim tunnel tragedy: 10 bodies recovered, rescue operations continue

NAMCHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and enquired about the situation and ongoing rescue operations following the landslide at an under-construction tunnel in Namchi district, as 10 bodies have been recovered from the site. Shah assured the Chief Minister of all possible help in the rescue efforts and assistance to the affected people. Meanwhile, NDRF Deputy Commander Vivek Kumar said that the search and rescue operation was underway and that 10 bodies had been recovered so far.

“The NDRF team is conducting the search and rescue operation, and 10 bodies have been recovered... There is still a possibility of some people trapped inside,” Kumar said.

A total of 10 bodies have been recovered from the under-construction tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung in Sikkim’s Namchi district, according to the District Administration.

The Namchi District Administration, in coordination with NHPC officials, SDRF, NDRF, Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, the Health Department and other line departments, is continuously carrying out the rescue operation. The situation is being closely monitored by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA).

Earlier, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him over the phone to enquire about the situation and review the ongoing rescue operations following the tragic incident.

In a post on X, Tamang said, “Following the tragic incident at the under-construction tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung, Jholungey, in Namchi District, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji spoke with me to enquire about the situation and the ongoing rescue operations.”

He said the Prime Minister’s “words of concern and compassion for the affected workers and their families”, along with his assurance of every possible assistance from the Government of India, had provided “immense strength and reassurance” to the people of Sikkim.

“On behalf of the people of Sikkim, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for his unwavering support, thoughtful concern, and steadfast solidarity with our State in this moment of grief,” Tamang said.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Modi expressed “deep concern and compassion” for the affected workers and their families and assured the State Government of “every possible assistance” from the Centre.

The rescue operation is being carried out on a “war footing” by multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF, SSDMA, District Administration, Sikkim Police, Fire and Emergency Services, medical teams from Rangpo PHC and local volunteers. Specialised teams from Pakyong and Siliguri are also assisting in the operation.

The Chief Minister said he was closely monitoring the rescue operation and had directed all concerned departments and agencies to expedite the efforts, provide assistance to affected families and ensure the highest standards of safety throughout the operation.

He also acknowledged the “dedication, courage, and professionalism” of the rescue personnel engaged in the challenging operation.

The Chief Minister appealed to people to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information and keep the affected workers and their families in their prayers.

The Government of Sikkim reiterated its commitment to making every possible effort to ensure that the rescue operation is carried out safely and efficiently while extending all necessary support to the families affected by the tragedy, the CMO added. (ANI)

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