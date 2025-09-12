Tripura govt sets up SIT to probe illegal withdrawal of Rs 16.38 crore from civic body's bank account

Agartala: The Tripura government has formed a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the illegal withdrawal of Rs 16.38 crore from the Agartala Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) bank account using cloned cheques, officials said on Thursday.

A senior official said the Additional Superintendent of Police (Urban), West Tripura district, would lead the SIT and submit a report to the Superintendent of Police, West Tripura district, Namit Pathak.

The other members of the SIT are Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sadar Deba Prasad Roy; Inspector Rana Chatterjee, Officer-in-Charge of West Agartala Police Station, and investigation officer of the case and Sub-Inspector Ranjit Das.

Tripura Police started an investigation against “unidentified fraudsters” for illegally withdrawing the amount from the bank account of the AMC by using cloned cheques (counterfeit) after the UCO Bank’s Zonal Manager, Sanjib Roy, lodged a case at West Agartala police station. He filed the complaint after it was noticed that Rs 16.38 crore was withdrawn from the AMC account through six cloned cheques last week.

AMC Mayor and BJP MLA Dipak Majumder said that no officer or employee is involved in the fraudulent acts. (IANS)

